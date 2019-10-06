Brandon Drazkowski

Brandon Paul Drazkowski died peacefully at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
Brandon was born in Winona, July 15, 1972, to Kathy (Filipenko) Pershell and Gary Drazkowski.
He attended schools in Winona and Minneapolis. Brandon was a chef. He received his food service degree in Minneapolis and worked various positions in a variety of restaurants and bars in Minnesota, Florida, Wisconsin, and Iowa, most recently at Tavern on the Main, Dubuque, Iowa.
Brandon enjoyed kayaking, cooking, and playing in the band “Zero2Sixty.”
Brandon married Tracey McGinnis in Las Vegas, Jan. 27, 1998.
Survived by his wife, Tracey; their children, Bradley McGinnis, Jessie McGinnis, Kaylee and Luke Drazkowski; and his favorite girl, Grayce; his granddaughter; his sister, Bridget (Brad) Morgan; all of DuBuque; stepsister, Alicia (Anand) Kameswaran, Lutz, Fla.; his mother, Kathy (Rich) Pershell, Mansfield, Ark.; his father, Gary Drazkowski, Winona; his in-laws, Wayne (Cindy) McGinnis, DuBuque; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA 52003.
“Ears” to You … Rock Out