ORLANDO, Fla. — Bradley Paul Brewer, age 60, of Orlando, Fla., went to be with the Lord on April, 14, 2021. Born on June 26, 1960, in Grand Forks, ND, to Paul and Rita Brewer, Brad is preceded in death by his mother, Rita. He is survived by his father, Paul; children: Kenna (Patrick) Millea, Carli (Ryan) Soukup, Tori and Bradley Brewer Jr.; and seven grandchildren; siblings: Todd (Jill), Suzanne (Lance) Huwald and Michelle (Matthew) Mesenburg along with nine nieces and nephews; his significant other, Kathy Adkins; and his former wife and family, Wanda, Dan and Rachel Ickes. For full obituary, please go to beckerfamilyfuneral.com.