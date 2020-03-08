Bonnie Louise Cook Mills Bertel

Bonnie L. Bertel, 96, of Winona, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Bonnie Louise Cook was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 13, 1923, to Orren H. and Cecil (Nelson) Cook. She grew up in south Minneapolis with her older sister, Marjorie and younger sister, Elinor. Bonnie was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1942, where she made lifelong friends.

In 1944, Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, William H. Mills, at Zion Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They moved to Winona in 1960 with their three sons. Bill died in a car accident in 1967. In 1969, after first meeting as bridge partners, Bonnie married Victor E. Bertel, a widower with five sons. They bought a home at 677 Washington St. to house their blended family and later moved to Knollwood Lane, and then to Valley Trail Drive. During retirement, they enjoyed spending time at their river place at Pollywog Farm, below Lock 5A, traveling with Lion’s Pride, and being snowbirds in Destin, Florida. After Vic passed away in 2010, Bonnie moved to Callista Court.