Bonnie Louise Cook Mills Bertel

Bonnie L. Bertel, 96, of Winona, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Bonnie Louise Cook was born in Minneapolis on Oct. 13, 1923, to Orren H. and Cecil (Nelson) Cook. She grew up in south Minneapolis with her older sister, Marjorie and younger sister, Elinor. Bonnie was a proud graduate of Central High School, Class of 1942, where she made lifelong friends.
In 1944, Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, William H. Mills, at Zion Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. They moved to Winona in 1960 with their three sons. Bill died in a car accident in 1967. In 1969, after first meeting as bridge partners, Bonnie married Victor E. Bertel, a widower with five sons. They bought a home at 677 Washington St. to house their blended family and later moved to Knollwood Lane, and then to Valley Trail Drive. During retirement, they enjoyed spending time at their river place at Pollywog Farm, below Lock 5A, traveling with Lion’s Pride, and being snowbirds in Destin, Florida. After Vic passed away in 2010, Bonnie moved to Callista Court.
Bonnie was a 60-year member of Central Lutheran Church and active with the church Quilters. She enjoyed being a member of Chapter AP-PEO and Portia Club. She retired in 1985, after 20 years as a bookkeeper/secretary for Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center. Bonnie had a knack for making friends and spent several years as a Welcome Wagon hostess. She enjoyed her family, golf, bridge, dancing, painting, collecting recipes, antiquing and had a good eye for colors and design.
She is survived by sons, Gregory (Katharine) Mills, Holden, Massachusetts, Kim (Jeannie Larson) Mills, Buffalo City, Wisconsin, William “Twig” (Alison Stamey) Mills, Seattle, Timothy Bertel, Bloomington, Minnesota, Ronald (Lynette Schoenhofen) Bertel, Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Paul (Susan) Bertel, Liberty Lake, Washington; grandchildren, Bryan (Stephanie) Mills, Erin (Todd) Ellis, Sara (Frank) Kern, Arthur Stamey-Mills, Anna Bertel, Peter Bertel, Ariana Bertel, Nate Schoenhofen, Tony (Sasha) Bertel, Marissa Bertel, Julia Marquiss and Nick Marquiss; great-grandchildren, Molly, Gabriel, Emmett, Magnolia, Finnegan, Rosalie and Sylvia; nieces, Susan Raye, Janet (Charles) Lieb, Jaimie (Michael) Hicks, Janice (Mark) Bornhoft; nephew, Kevin (Linda Valdez-Brown) Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bill and Vic; sisters, Marjorie Jones and Elinor Brown; sons, Dusten and Kevin Bertel.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Callista Court, Ave Maria Place and Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, for the exceptional, supportive and compassionate care they provided to Bonnie.
Friends are invited to gather with the family beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Central Lutheran Church, with memorial service to be at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Michael Short officiating. Lunch will follow the service in Grace Hall. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Central Lutheran Church, 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona, MN 55987, or to Saint Anne Foundation, 1347 W. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.