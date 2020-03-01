Bonnie Erickson, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Goodwin and Norma Erickson. Survived by her brother, David Erickson; sister, Karen Packer; blessed to have had her as a mother are Jeff and Jodi Trebatowski; she was known to her grandson, Evan, whom she adored, as Granny. Retiring after 20+ years from teaching kindergarten, Bonnie’s life was filled with joy from her many adventures with family and friends.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, with a service beginning at noon at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55127.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association and Children’s Home Society. Bradshaw Funeral home 651-407-8300.