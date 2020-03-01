Bonnie Erickson, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Goodwin and Norma Erickson. Survived by her brother, David Erickson; sister, Karen Packer; blessed to have had her as a mother are Jeff and Jodi Trebatowski; she was known to her grandson, Evan, whom she adored, as Granny. Retiring after 20+ years from teaching kindergarten, Bonnie’s life was filled with joy from her many adventures with family and friends.