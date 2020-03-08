Bonneviere “Bonnie” Calkins Lyle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fifth Floor Saint Anne‘s Extended Healthcare, Winona.

Bonnie was born March 9, 1924, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Albert and Bonneviere Calkins. She graduated from Racine’s Washington Park High School. Following graduation, she spent two years at Lawrence University, before heading to Tobe Coburn, in New York City.

On Feb. 26, 1947, Bonnie married James Burton Lyle at the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. Following a Bermuda honeymoon, they returned to Racine, where they raised two children, and Bonnie served as a gracious hosted for many business-related functions. Following Jim’s retirement, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1971. After Jim’s death in 2000, Bonnie stayed in Tucson until 2006, when she moved to Winona to be closer to family.

Bonnie and Jim loved to be with family, travel and spend time at their summer home in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Among Bonnie’s personal favorite and longtime activities with friends were playing golf, bridge and mahjong. During retirement, Bonnie also loved to needle point and be involved with the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America-Arizona. Bonnie was a member of the Colonial Dames, the Junior League of Racine and Tucson, and her college sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}