ALMA, Wis. — Bob Rotering, 81, of Alma passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma, with Father Prince Raja presiding. Burial to immediately follow at Alma Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel and beginning one hour prior to Mass Friday, at the church. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
