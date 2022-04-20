Blanche Mae Wuerflein

WINONA — Blanche Mae (Hanson) Wuerflein of Winona, Minnesota, died April 13, 2022.

She was born in Story City, Iowa, on August 2, 1930, to Tom and Clara (Larson) Hanson. She graduated from high school in Scarville, Iowa. She married James George Wuerflein at the Lutheran church in Scarville, Iowa, on May 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1998.

Blanche was a member of Central Lutheran Church and was involved in Quilters, Funeral Committee, Altar Guild, Social Concerns, prayer chain and several activities at the church. She loved to golf, play cards and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James George Wuerflein; brother, Arlow; and four sisters: Ardene, Florence, Marjaleen, and Mavis.

She is survived by two sisters: Alice Gjerde and Lois (Karlyle) Nelson; and brother-in-law Karlyle Nelson; one son, Gregory (Susan) Wuerflein; one daughter, Sheri (James) Maier; granddaughter, Rebecca (Andy) Jagodzinski; two grandsons: Benjamin Wuerflein and Ryan Maier; and two great-grandchildren: Harrison and Daisy.

Thank you to the caring staff of Sugar Loaf, Winona Health and Hospice.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church before the service.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, with Reverend Linda Helberg officiating. She will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minnesota, and Fountain City, Wisconsin.