Beverly Porter, 84, of Winona died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and love. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service. Beverly will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Beverly and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.