Beverly M. Schammel

WINONA — Beverly M. Schammel, 92, of Winona passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Christian Wake Service at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St. Visitation will also be held from noon until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

