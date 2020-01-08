Beverly Marie Block, 79, of Winona passed into eternal life surrounded by her family Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, with Pastor Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Bev will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com to view Bev’s obituary.
