RUSHFORD — Beverly Ann Paulson Boyum, 86, of Rushford died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

There will be a private family service Friday, May 29, with a public drive through visitation to follow from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Arendahl Cemetery, in rural Peterson. Please enter the cemetery at the south entrance and remain in your vehicle.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.

