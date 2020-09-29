ALMA, Wis. — Beverly Ann Mueller, 85, of Alma passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Wabasha, Minn. She was born July 23, 1935, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Arlene (Bleisner) Laehn. Beverly attended Alma schools and graduated valedictorian with the class of 1953. On Aug. 14, 1953, Beverly was united in marriage to Myron Mueller, at the Herold Church in rural Alma. To this union, three children were born. Myron preceded Beverly in death in March of 2003.

Beverly was an active and faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cream, where she would devote her time with the ladies aid. After the closing of Zion Lutheran Church, she became a member of St. John Lutheran Church, in Alma. Beverly worked as a bookkeeper for the Alma area schools. She would then work side by side with her husband, Myron, as the bookkeeper for both the farm and his surge milking system business. She will long be remembered for her baking of tasty treats and her heart that was so bountiful and giving, evident in being “grandma,” to many.