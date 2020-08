× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty J. Schneider, 93, of Winona passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, funeral services are being planned for a future date, and will be announced later.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.