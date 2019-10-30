NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. — Betty L. (Schrandt) Fritz, 86, of New Holstein passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Winona, to August and Emma (Nast) Schrandt. On April 5, 1952, she married William “Bill” H. Fritz, in Winona. Bill preceded her in death Jan. 13, 2016.
Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Holstein. She loved to rummage around garage sales and flea markets. Betty was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her four children, Cynthia (David) Dineen of Kiel, Wis., and their children, Dr. Ashley Dineen and John Dineen; William “Bill” Fritz of Watertown, Wis.; Wayne (Sandy) Fritz of New Holstein; and Michelle Fritz (fiancee’, David Kraus) of Kiel; her sister, Ruth Dennis of Winona; her brother, Robert “Sam” Schrandt of Winona; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Schrandt, Margaret Lueders, Betty J. Fritz, Mary Fritz and Dorothy Fritz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceding her in death were her parents, August and Emma Schrandt; her husband, William “Bill” H. Fritz; her sisters, Jean Strain, Donna Koetz, Lovelette Richnofsky and Elaine Cerney; and her brothers, Lambert Schrandt, Earl Schrandt and Arnold Schrandt.
Private family services will be held in Winona, at a later time.
For additional information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein, 920-898-4300, or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.