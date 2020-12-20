Betty Jane Rick

Betty wore many hats over the years. She was a telephone operator in Minneapolis, she became a house cleaner for people in the area, and this allowed her to be a stay at home mom and take care of her children. Then, for over 20 years, she worked at the Kellogg Municipal Liquor Store. Betty then worked for Covidien in Wabasha, until 2010. She loved to browse garage sales, drive her dune buggy, attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (with her last one being 2017), the many “Hat” parades, making numerous trips to Treasure Island Casino. She loved her dog, Josie, very much. Betty collected toy clown figurines; she also loved and collected anything Elvis. The summer, Betty loved to fish and go morel mushroom hunting. The winter, Betty enjoyed puzzles, card tricks and playing Yahtzee with whoever came over. Betty loved the Kellogg Watermelon Festival and Halloween. She enjoyed all things with these events, including the activities and dressing up.