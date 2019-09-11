HOUSTON — Betty H. James, 96, of Houston died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare & Rehab in Houston.
Betty was born Oct. 23, 1922, in Hesper, Iowa, to Harry and Clara (Sanden) Welper. She graduated from the Mabel High School in 1941. She married C. Belmont Humphrey on Feb. 9, 1942, in Port Townsend, Washington. He passed away Sept. 11, 1966. She married Vernon James in October 1968. He passed away Jan. 17, 1996.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Beverly Gustavson (Gary West) of Rochester; three grandchildren, Scott (Kelly) Gustavson of Maple Lake, Betsy Frye of Eagle Lake and Kraig Gustavson of Rochester; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Hesper Lutheran Cemetery. Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting the family with arrangements.