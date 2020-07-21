× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Dolentz, 79, formerly of Winona died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at River Bend Assisted Living Memory Care in Rochester, Minn. She was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Virginia, Minn., to Onnie and Elsie (Lampinen) Koski. She graduated from Mt. Iron Minnesota high school in 1958. Betty cherished the lifelong friendships with the Red Raiders class of ‘58.

On March 10, 1960, she married Gerald “Jerry” Dolentz in Honolulu. Betty worked at Davies Printing in Honolulu and the State Bank in Virginia. After settling in Winona, she worked at Norwest Bank, Winona State University, Minnesota Job Service and the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Betty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Winona. She enjoyed her church Circle group, her exercise class at the Y, volunteering at the hospital, her weekly coffee group and 500 card club.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry. She is survived by daughter Lori Hoenisch (Bobs) of Rochester, daughter Lynn Schmidtknecht (Doug) of Stafford, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Bishop (Adam), Stefanie Hoenisch, Roberts Hoenisch, Dustin Schmidtknecht, Drew Schmidtknecht; great-grandchildren, Madison Bishop, Jackson Bishop, Harrison Bishop.

Entombment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Winona.