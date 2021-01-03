Betty Ann Rumpca, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, stepped quietly and graciously into glory on Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Benedictine St. Anne. Betty was born Oct. 27, 1931, in Stockton, on the family farm to Russell and Mamie (Bubliitz) Googins. On Oct. 31, 1953, she and William Rumpca Jr., happily married. They shared over 65 years of marriage. Betty loved raising her family. Her home was a hub of activity and no one was ever turned away at mealtime. After her kids were raised, Betty worked as a Home Health Aid for Winona County for 20 years.

Betty was an amazing cook who enjoyed her garden and canning with her husband, who she lovingly called Jr. She enjoyed anything outdoors and reading. Her greatest joys were spending time with her children and extended family, shacking with Jr., and visiting with friends at church.

Betty will be greatly missed by her children, Debra (Merritt) Bebout, Doug (Kathy) Rumpca, Bill (Jody) Rumpca; and a grandson she helped raised after his mother passed away, Douglas Rumpca Jr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Jerry) McNally; and brother-in-law, Doyle Wait.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Michael; and siblings, Fredrick, Gracie, Harley, Robert, Bonnie, and Steve.

Following Betty’s wishes, and due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Fremont Scotch Cemetery, in Fremont, Minn. Cards may be mailed to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Betty Rumpca Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Please leave a memory of Betty and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.