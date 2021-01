VIRGINIA/COOK, Minn. — Beryl Eileen Sersha, 92, of Virginia and former resident of Cook passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with her loving husband, Bill by her side. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, in Beryl’s name. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.