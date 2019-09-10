LEWISTON — Bernice H. Engrav, 95, of Lewiston died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lewiston Senior Living. Bernice was born Aug. 9, 1924, in Ridgeway to Henry and Barbara (Heier) Pflughoeft. Bernice married Leonard Engrav in Decorah, Iowa, and they made their home in Lewiston. Bernice worked as a nurse at Etta Del Nursing Home in Lewiston and Winona Hospital, before going to work as a veterinarian’s assistant at the Lewiston Vet Clinic, where she worked until she was 89, having retired on at least two occasions. She was spunky, independent and insisted on having things neat and clean. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Survivors include her four children, Dennis (Pat) Engrav of Lewiston, Diane (Bud) Erbe of St. Charles, Bernie (Lou) Engrav of Faribault and Marcia Turnquist of Lewiston; grandchildren, Jeff, Jerry (Laura) and John (Pam) Engrav, Dee (Katie) Erbe-Shea, Jennifer (Paul) Fishbaugher, BJ Engrav, Gwen Chase and Michael (Andrea) Turnquist; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, June 25, 1976; and by a brother, Emil “Bud” (Leora) Pflughoeft.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles, with the Reverend Michael A. Lindemann officiating. A reception will follow services. Friends may call from 1 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Please share a memory of Bernice at her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
Bernice’s family would like to thank Lewiston Senior Living for their excellent care of Bernice.