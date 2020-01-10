WAUMANDEE, Wis. — Bernice D. Baker, 93, of rural Waumandee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Memory Care in Winona.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Buffalo City Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
To read the full story of Bernice’s life go to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.