Bernice “Bunnie” Suilman, 91, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Bunnie was born to Tony and Lydia (Averbeck) Gosse, Dec. 30, 1929. She graduated from St. Felix High School. On Oct. 1, 1949, she married Vince Suilman and they lived their entire life in Wabasha. Vince died Feb. 20, 2009.

She is survived by five daughters, Jo (Jerry) Stejskal of Winona; Jane of St. Paul; Janet (Bill) Baker of Winona; Julie (Joe) Giacchino of Bourbonnais ,Ill.; and Jean (Scott) Crow of Vadnais Heights. Her 11 grandchildren are, Trampus (Karen) Stejskal, Riley (Jackie Engel) Stejskal, Katie (Bill) Swan, Emily Baker, Shelby (Cameron) Clark, Samantha (Nathan) Young, Jennifer (Tom) Szarek, Stephanie, and Danie (Tyler) Gross, Megan Crow, and Madisen Crow. She was great-grandmother to Lucas and Gavin Stejskal; Max and Aria Stejskal; Maximus, Ruby, and Violet Swan; Willow, Grayson, and Finley Clark; Claire and Melody Young; Elliana Szarek. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Betty) Gosse; her sister, Lucille (Chuck) Wallerich; sister-in-law, Annabelle Suilman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Marx.