Bernice “Bunnie” Suilman, 91, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Bunnie was born to Tony and Lydia (Averbeck) Gosse, Dec. 30, 1929. She graduated from St. Felix High School. On Oct. 1, 1949, she married Vince Suilman and they lived their entire life in Wabasha. Vince died Feb. 20, 2009.
She is survived by five daughters, Jo (Jerry) Stejskal of Winona; Jane of St. Paul; Janet (Bill) Baker of Winona; Julie (Joe) Giacchino of Bourbonnais ,Ill.; and Jean (Scott) Crow of Vadnais Heights. Her 11 grandchildren are, Trampus (Karen) Stejskal, Riley (Jackie Engel) Stejskal, Katie (Bill) Swan, Emily Baker, Shelby (Cameron) Clark, Samantha (Nathan) Young, Jennifer (Tom) Szarek, Stephanie, and Danie (Tyler) Gross, Megan Crow, and Madisen Crow. She was great-grandmother to Lucas and Gavin Stejskal; Max and Aria Stejskal; Maximus, Ruby, and Violet Swan; Willow, Grayson, and Finley Clark; Claire and Melody Young; Elliana Szarek. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Betty) Gosse; her sister, Lucille (Chuck) Wallerich; sister-in-law, Annabelle Suilman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Marx.
Bunnie was a member of St. Felix Church and volunteered many hours at St. Felix school. She was active in several hometown organizations and held offices in most. St. Felix CCW, Girl Scouts, Coffee Mill Golf Course, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary benefited from her membership. She volunteered thousands of hours in the Activities Department at St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home, from 1982-2016. Her daily goal was to make someone smile. Her efforts were acknowledged by receiving the Minnesota American Legion Volunteer Award, WCCO Good Neighbor Award, The Bishops’ Medal from the Diocese of Winona, 2007, St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Auxilian of the Year, Outstanding Senior Citizen for Wabasha County, in 2010.
We were so very blessed to have Mom cared for by the amazing staff at Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.
Due to COVID protocols funeral services will be for family only. Burial will be in St. Felix Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Elizabeth Community Foundation attn: Activities Department, 1200 W. Grant Boulevard, Wabasha, Minn., 55981; or St. Felix Church, 117-3rd Street W, Wabasha, Minn., 55981.
Cards can be sent to the family in care of Abbott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 165, Wabasha, MN 55981.