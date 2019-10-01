Bernice B. Konkel
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- Bernice B. Konkel, 91, of Fountain City passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Winona Manor HCR Center. Bernice was born April 22, 1928, in Dodge, Wis., to Martin and Collette Pellowski. She was married for 42 years to Hubert, before he passed in 1992.
She is also preceded by her sister; and infant daughter. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Lockwood, Carol Diekrager, Pam (Gary) Moore; two sons, Michael (Lisa), Donald; and 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernice lived in Trempealeau and Bluff Siding, before settling in Fountain City. She was a devoted wife and mother, loving all her children dearly. She also had a certain fondness for birds and angels. She always had a knack for remembering everyone's birthday, so maybe it wasn't a total coincidence she passed on her deceased husband's birthday.
The immediate family will hold private services and Bernice's ashes will be laid next to her deceased husband, in Pine Creek, Wis. A date has not yet been set.