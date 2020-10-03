Bernard Schmidtknecht

MONDOVI, Wis. — Bernard L. Schmidtknecht, 79, of Mondovi passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi. A visitation will be heldfrom4 until 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel. A Rosary service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of the Mass at the church. To read the full story of Bernie’s life, please go to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
