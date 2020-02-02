Bernard “Bud” J. Thicke, 84, of Goodview passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.