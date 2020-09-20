× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bergetta E. Gunderson, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Anne’s Nursing Home, Winona. Bergetta was born April 6, 1928, in Preston, Minn., to Alfred and Emeline (Soffa) Dahl. She attended St. Olaf and Luther College, graduating from Luther in 1950. Later she received her Master’s in special education from Winona State University. She taught school for 32 years in all subjects ranging from preschool to high school.

Bergetta took a teaching position in the Mankato School District in 1951. She married John C. Zotalis in Mankato, Minn., who preceded her in death in 1953. In 1959, she married Marvin Gunderson in Harmony, Minn.

Bergetta was a member of Central Lutheran Church. She was a former member of the Martha Circle and Portia Club. She loved being the wife of a football coach. Her greatest joy though, was participating in her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives. Weekly she and Marvin would meet for dinner with some of them and talk about their week. Or they would Skype to stay current with their lives. Many of the great-grandchildren would ride on her walker as she would walk behind. She put together many puzzles with them.