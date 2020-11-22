GALESVILLE — Benjamin “Ben” Raymond Schultz, 86, of Galesville passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gundersen Tri County Hospital in Whitehall, to be reunited with his beloved wife, Jody.

Ben was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Buffalo County, Wis., to Raymond and Irene (Eberhardt) Schultz. On June 6, 1962, he married the love of his life, Joan McRae in Alma, Wis., and they were married for 50 years. In 1968, they moved to Galesville, settling on Ben’s family farm in 1970. Over the years, he raised game birds, chickens, sheep, and beef cattle on his farm.

Ben served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was someone who could do almost anything, which was reflected in the variety of jobs he had. Ben worked as a tire technician, a Boom truck operator, steel fabricator, and also at Equity Sales Barn. Ben kept busy outdoors farming, fishing, hunting, and most recently, going for rides to Trempealeau, to keep an eye on the lakes and river.