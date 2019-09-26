Beatrice Loppnow

ST. CHARLES — Beatrice L. “Grandma B” (Grams) Loppnow, 82, of St. Charles died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-St. Mary’s Campus. Beatrice was born Dec. 30, 1936, to Elmer and Nettie (Saterdalen) Grams in Grand Meadow, Minn. Beatrice graduated from Stewartville High School and began working at Mayo for 42 years before retiring Dec. 31, 1998. She married Bernie Loppnow June 21, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Racine, Minn. Bea was devoted in her faith and service to God and Berea Moravian Church where she was a member and volunteered. She was a loving, caring, and giving grandma to everyone she knew. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she shared her love with all her family, especially the babies. Bea loved to give whether it be her love, her help, or prayers.
Bea is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; children, Todd (Kim) Loppnow, Jodie (Gary) Heim; grandchildren, Adam Loppnow, Allissa (Ridge “Porch”) Erdmann, John (Jaynah Speltz) Heim. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Harriet Haack.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at Berea Moravian Church. Burial will be held at Berea Moravian Cemetery.
Memorial may be directed to the church, 12730 Cty. Rd. 39, St. Charles, Minn. 55987. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.