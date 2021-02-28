Barthlette 'Barky' Weaver

Bart’s dad actively supported Bart’s interest and talent in baseball. Bart was part of organized baseball in Winona, from an early age and went on to be co-captain of his high school baseball team as senior and won the state tournament. Post high school he played one year in pro ball in the Northern League. After he returned from Korea, Bart participated in various “town ball” leagues, making his mark as one of the great catchers in the area in the 1950s. He played in the Bi-State League for the Rollingstone Merchants and helped lead them to single elimination State Championship in 1953. His love for the game continued by playing well into his 50s with local teams and then became an avid Twins fan.