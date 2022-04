HOMER — Barry A. Nelson, age 84, of Winona, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A brief prayer will conclude the visitation at 1 p.m.