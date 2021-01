Barbra J. Schultz, 66, of Winona passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home under the care of Winona Area Hospice. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Burial with graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia, with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. For more information and to express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.