Barbara Jean (Seitz) Schuler, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Washington, D.C. She su?ered from dementia.

She and her husband Bill had moved to Washington in 2011, to be near their oldest daughter, Sidney. Barbara was born in Winona, to Ray and Harriet (Heidel) Seitz. She attended high school in Winona, then Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. She married at age 19, to William C. Schuler. They had a home built near Lake Winona and raised four children there. They loved living in Winona, where they had a beautiful view of the park, lake and blu?s out their windows.

Barbara’s husband was president of Schuler Chocolates. After Bill retired, they moved to reside full time in Palm Beach, Fla. Barbara liked being a stay at home mother and was dedicated to her husband and children. She hosted dinner parties, tested new recipes for the candy factory, planted ?owers, traveled, volunteered, danced and played tennis, golf and bridge. She was an avid ?ction reader and wrote a book review column for the Winona Daily News and the Minneapolis Tribune. Her repertoire of recipes was enormous and exotic. She liked to laugh and fooled people with her playful sense of humor.