Arnie LeRoy “Swede” Egge, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

A private family service will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford.

The family prefers memorials directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Memorials may be made in care of the family of Arnie Egge to Hoff Funeral Home, PO Box 625, Rushford, Minn. 55971.

Please leave a message and sign the online guestbook for Swede at www.hofffuneral.com.