Arlyn Olson

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. — Arlyn D. Olson, 71, of Minnesota City was called to his heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a celebration of his life is being planned for the spring, with burial at the Southern Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Arlyn’s hometown of Preston, Minn.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.