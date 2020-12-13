 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arlyn Olson

Arlyn Olson

{{featured_button_text}}

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. — Arlyn D. Olson, 71, of Minnesota City was called to his heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a celebration of his life is being planned for the spring, with burial at the Southern Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Arlyn’s hometown of Preston, Minn.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News