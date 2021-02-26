GOODVIEW — Arlene O. Stark received eternal life Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from her home in Winona (Goodview), following a lengthy struggle with dementia.

Arlene Olidia Stark was born July 27, 1927, to Odin and Anna Bertina (Hovde) Brevig, in Yucatan Township, Houston County, Minn. She had been a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, since her marriage. At St. Martin’s she was a member of Circle Priscilla of the Women’s Guild and the Ladies Aid, assisting with serving many, many funeral lunches. She had also served as treasurer of the Women’s Guild and Ladies Aid.

She attended Grindland country school and graduated from Rushford (Minnesota) High School in 1946.

On June 25, 1949, she married David Frederick Stark, at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Lanesboro, Minn. He preceded her in death Sept. 18, 1994.

Arlene was a dedicated wife and homemaker. She volunteered at Sauer Memorial Home and had been a member of Westfield, Winona Area Widowed Persons group, and Winona County Old Settlers. While the children attended St. Martin’s Lutheran School she was a room mother and officer of the Parent-Teacher Organization, and had assisted with the hot lunch program.