HELENA, Mont. — Arlene L. Ernest, 96, of Helena passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Arlene was received quietly at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, Calif. during the Pandemic of 2020. Contributions in her name may be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society Helena, or North Valley Animal Disaster Group. Please visit www.andersonstevensonwilke.com.