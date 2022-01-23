Arlayne "Nana" Fremling

WINONA, MN — Arlayne “Nana” (Isaacson) Fremling, formerly of Winona, Minnesota, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Beehive Homes of Duluth. Arlayne was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on February 28, 1931, to George Isaacson and Inez (Baine) Isaacson. She married the love of her life, Calvin Fremling, on June 15, 1952, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. They moved to Winona in 1959 after Cal finished grad school. In 1957, they had a son, Mark, who became the center of her world. She stayed home to raise him until he was school age and then started down the path of “working mom.” She worked as a librarian in Cochrane-Fountain City, WI, and finished her career as a Title One teacher at Central Elementary School in Winona. Arlayne volunteered much of her time at Winona Health and the MN Marine Art Museum. She was an active member of the Winona County Historical Society, the First Congregational Church, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), which celebrates the advancement and education of women.

Her favorite moments were those spent with family. She shared her love of cooking, housekeeping secrets, passion for travel, and amazing tenacity for shopping with her grandkids. She had exemplary bookkeeping skills and was a meticulous homemaker. She was the planner extraordinaire of the family and always paid close attention to detail when planning a holiday gathering or making travel plans. For multiple decades Arlayne and Cal traveled all over the globe with their “Army friends,” experiencing the many wonders of the world. Arlayne took great pride in spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every experience with “Nana” had a little extra special flare and she set the bar high for those who follow in her footsteps.

Arlayne spent the last five years of her life in Duluth, Minnesota. She lived with her granddaughter and great-grandkids for the first two years, and though she struggled with the effects of dementia, she kept a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She enjoyed the company of friends and caregivers she met in Duluth, and was fortunate to have wonderful friends in Winona who continued to check in on her right up to her last days and keep her updated on the happenings back home. Those who met Arlayne know she was a kind-hearted, caring, beautiful soul who left a legacy of love, compassion, determination, and goodwill towards others. She had a beautiful smile and a magnetic personality. To honor her, we ask that you please smile at a stranger in order to make someone’s day a little brighter.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Cyndy) Fremling; granddaughter, Kirsti Hendrickson (David Marc); and their children: Orion, Ephram, Luella, and Nova; grandson, Christopher Fremling; brother, Gary Isaacson; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Inez Isaacson; brother, Dick Isaacson; and husband, Calvin Fremling.

Arlayne’s family would like to graciously thank the staff at Beehive Homes in Duluth for their unwavering dedication to the excellent care of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Your kindness and compassion left us at peace when we could no longer care for her ourselves.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be directed toward the Arlayne Fremling Scholarship Fund at Winona State University or you exhibit an act of kindness in her memory.

There will be two Celebrations of Life:

A Celebration of Life will be held in Duluth Friday, January 21, with close family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Kryzsko Commons Ballroom, 250 W Howard (Tenth) St., Winona, MN 55987.

