Ardyce Brabbit, 87, of Winona passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Ardyce Yvonne was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Neuman and Ruth (Berg) Strumstad. She graduated from Winona Senior High. On June 16, 1951, she married Bernard S. Brabbit. Together they raised four children, Kevin, Sherrie, Scott, and Shannon.

Ardyce was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Winona. She also was involved with the Red Hatters. She stayed very active by attending Snap Fitness over the years, gardening, knitting, cooking and sewing. She sewed clothes for her children, Halloween costumes and even prom dresses.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard; four children, Kevin (Cynthia) Brabbit, Sherrie Maringer, Scott (Joni) Brabbit, and Shannon (Chris)Rasmussen; 11 grandchildren, Hans (Kathleen) Brabbit, Jens (Katherine) Brabbit, Nicole (Justin) McDevitt, Erik Maringer; Katylyn Maringer, Bailey (Andrew) Oplawski, Cody Brabbit; Raymie (Bryan) Knutson, Lane Brabbit, Annalise Rasmussen, and Geneva Rasmussen; eight great-grandchildren, Maeve Brabbit, Bjorn Brabbit, Mack Brabbit, Aksel Brabbit, Reilly Brabbit, Cole Johnson, Izabelle Johnson, and Silas McDevitt; a sister,Carol (Elmer) Doerr; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Christian Brabbit.