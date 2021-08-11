 Skip to main content
Anthony F. Katula, Jr.

Anthony F. Katula, Jr., age 95, of Winona, formerly of Bluff Siding, Wis., passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Benedictine—St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

