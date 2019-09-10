Anthony “Ed” Helmueller, 81, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home in the town of Belvidere, Buffalo County, Wisconsin. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma, Wisconsin. Inurnment will be at Buffalo City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Mass Wednesday. Talbot family funeral homes is assisting with arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.