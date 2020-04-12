× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

God called His faithful servant, Annemarie Daw, home Monday, April 6, 2020, at the glorious age of 92. Annemarie was born to Anna (Wantoch) and Stanley Kujak in Pine Creek, Wisconsin, on Dec. 22, 1927.

Annemarie was a teacher in the Diocese of Chicago for many years. She loved teaching and remained a teacher all of her life in many ways. On July 12, 1969, she married Matthew Daw. Annemarie and Matt traveled extensively and enjoyed trips in their RV and sailboat. They lived in the Chicago area, New Port Richey, Florida, and Sun City, Arizona. After Matt’s passing, Annemarie moved to the Minneapolis area to be close to her family.

Annemarie loved to sing and dance and always had love and joy in her heart. She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She was devoted to her many nieces and nephews and was a constant source of love and inspiration to them.

Annemarie was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Stanley Kujak; her husband, Matthew Daw; her brothers, Roman Kujak, Daniel Kujak and Edward Kujak; and her sisters, Hattie Olson, Angie Glowacki, Jean Paszkiewicz and Kay Catellani; other family members and friends. She is survived by her faithful nieces and nephews and many friends.