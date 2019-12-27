Anna Mae “Red” (Andrews) Will, 90, formerly of Alma passed peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by family at Gundersen Harmony Care Center in Harmony, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, until the time of service at 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, Wis. As she wished, she was cremated and will be laid to rest at the Nelson Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes assisted the family with the arrangements. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.