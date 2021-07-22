The family of Ann Van Dyck will be holding a celebration of life event from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the chalet at Mount La Crosse on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Join us to remember and celebrate with refreshments, music, shared memories and pictures.
The family of Ann Van Dyck will be holding a celebration of life event from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the chalet at Mount La Crosse on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Join us to remember and celebrate with refreshments, music, shared memories and pictures.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.