Ann Lea Van Dyck (Clemons)

Ann had many hobbies and interests, including downhill skiing, gardening, fishing, giving her all to her children and family, decorating our home for the seasons and holidays, baking, participating in the Winona Area PTA, volunteering at local nursing homes and having Callie and Lee join her, and continually planning and giving unexpected gifts to family and friends. Of all the holidays, Christmas was her very favorite, and “Santa Anna,” which she became known as from an early age, made sure to shower everyone with gifts. Her love and thoughtfulness filled every holiday and occasion with warmth, meaning, and excitement. Ann loved taking road trips with her mom and sisters to gymnastics meets around the country, as well as our many annual family trips to Mill Lake in Alexandria, Minn., the North Shore of Minnesota, and summer trips out west to various places in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. They were all the grandest of times, with wonderful memories that are priceless and timeless.