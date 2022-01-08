Anita Catherine Pomerenke

ROCHESTER—Anita C. Pomerenke, 74, of Rochester, MN, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

God got a new angel New Year’s Day. Kidney disease took her away, but her memory will live on forever. She was born in Mankato in 1947 and was a graduate of Mankato High School in 1965.

She was married to Robert for 54 years and raised a wonderful daughter, Amy, who became an LPN and a multitude of cats, Basset Hounds, and a couple of Corgi dogs!

She was an avid reader, had a green thumb of gigantic proportions, and worked at the Rochester Public Library on the Bookmobile. After leaving RPL she was employed at Willow Creek Middle School as a paraprofessional with the special needs kids which she loved before retiring.

Another highlight to spending 50+ years together was a long-planned trip to Germany and Austria for their 50th anniversary.

Amy worked in Las Vegas, NV as a licensed veterinary technician and brought back two wonderful grandchildren, Andy and Ashby whom she loved dearly along with Amy’s dogs Moose and Grissom.

Living together proved to be an unexpected blessing, watching the grandchildren grow, to support and help with her health care as well as build memories that will last a lifetime.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; only child, Amy; two grandchildren: (Andres) Andy and Ashby; a sister, Carolyn Hoffman of Cottage Grove, MN; multiple nieces; nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine and father, Curtis Spence of Mankato MN.

A celebration of life will be planned sometime in June of this year.