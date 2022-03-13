 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angie Bork

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Angie Bork, age 93, of Fountain City, Wis., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

