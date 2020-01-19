LEWISTON — Angela Darlene (Warnken) Speltz, 29, of Lewiston died suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lewiston, with the Reverend Michael A. Lindemann officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Angela, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.