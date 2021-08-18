Alvin John Gleiter, 92, of Alma passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021, at Gundersen Care Center Wabasha, Minn., with his family by his side.

He is survived by his five children: Marjorie (Larry) Jacobs, Susan (Dubbie) Frietag, Alan (Jenny) Gleiter, Beatrice Gleiter, and Sandra (Bill) Boettcher; 14 grandchildren, James (Elizabeth) Rotering, Andrea (Chad) Thorson, Josh (Jenessa) Rotering, Henry (Erin) Rotering, Andrew (Kelly) Jacobs, Maria Halvorson, Jason (Susan) Jacobs, Jessica (Brent) Wolf, John (Alex) Boettcher, Matt Gleiter, and Brandon Gleiter along with Katie, Sara, and Elizabeth; 24 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Trystin, Parker, Zoe, Ransom, Jameson, Liam, Esme, Lars, Jette, Natalie, Josh Jr. Ayden, Adrianna, Ayden, Adeline, Asher, Claire, Dakotah Miles, Owen, Henry, Aria, Aubrey; sisters, Pearl Johnson and Arlene Parent; and brother in-law, Willard Johnson.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, 340 N. State Road 35, Alma, WI 54610. Visitation will continue Saturday August 21, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 709 S. Second St., Alma, Wis. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery. To read the complete story of Alvin’s life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.