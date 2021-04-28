ETTRICK—Allen Ray Foss, Sr., 79, 0f Ettrick passed away, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Allen was born July 6, 1941 in Ettrick to Phillip and Esther (Raichle) Foss. On May 21, 1960 he married Alice Nichols in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. They welcomed two children, Allen Foss, Jr. and Annette Marie Foss.

Allen was a jack of all trades and was employed as a carpenter, factory worker and supervisor, but was mainly a dairy farmer.

Allen loved to spend time with the grandchildren outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, running coonhounds and spending time with Alice at Potato Lake. After fishing hard for Muskies, Allen could be found playing just as hard.

Survivors are his children: Allen Foss, Jr. (Jolene) and Annette (Terry Dressel and his children: Peter and Jesse) Foss both of Onalaska, Wisconsin; his grandchildren:Sarah (Sam) Herlitzke, Brianne Herlitzke, Matthew (Maira) Doerr, Megan (Eric) Weidemann; great-grandchildren, Allysandra and Amelia Doerr, Malik Peralta Doerr, Ethan and Stella Weidemann; a brother, Lavern (Barbara) Foss; his sisters: Eileen (Alton) Ziegler, Karen Ekern; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Gudmundson, Sharon Nichols, Arleen Pellowski and a special foster child, Cole (Abby) Fosbinder.