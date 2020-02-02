EUGENE, Ore. — Allen A. Prigge, 97, of Eugene passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Fox Hollow Residential Care in Eugene. Allen was born Oct. 31, 1922, in Lewiston, and grew up in Lewiston and Readlyn, Iowa.
After service in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-48, Allen attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in forestry. He worked for the U.S. Forestry Service in Oregon, for many years, starting in Prospect, Oregon, and later transferring to the headquarters of the Willamette National Forest in Eugene.
After retirement, he continued to live in Eugene until the time of his death. Al was an avid birder and outdoors-man.
In accordance with his wishes, Allen’s ashes will be interred in the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, Minnesota, later this spring.